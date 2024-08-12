Home NEWS Local News President begins development tour of Kisii, Nyamira counties

President begins development tour of Kisii, Nyamira counties

He will also spend time at the Kisii State Lodge

Margaret Kalekye
The President was in Kirinyaga county last Saturday

President William Ruto has kicked off a three-day development tour of the Gusii region.

While in Kisii and Nyamira counties, the President will commission and inspect various government projects.

The head of State kicked off his visit at Kiabonyoru High School where he laid the foundation stone for the construction of a dormitory.

According to his Monday itinerary shared by his communication team, he will then proceed to lay another foundation stone for a Tuition Block at Kenyerere Primary and Junior School, Kitutu Masaba Constituency and later commission the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project at Nyang’eni Village, Nyaribari Chache Constituency.

The planned tour comes hot on the heels of the President’s visit to the Coast recently, covering Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale and Tana River counties.

He also hosted a live town hall meeting with Mombasa residents.

