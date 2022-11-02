President Ruto lauds Ethiopia’s peace deal

President William Ruto has welcomed the signing of an agreement by the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigray Regional Government and promised Kenya’s support in restoring peace.

President Ruto said that the commitment demonstrated by the two parties to the African Union-led peace process aligned with our collective desire for peace and security within our region.

“I applaud His Excellency Prime Minister Aby Ahmed and the leadership of Tigray for their bold step towards restoring peace in Ethiopia,” said Ruto.

“Kenya joins in complimenting our Ethiopian brothers and sisters for the step taken to cease hostilities, open up humanitarian corridors, and restore services,” the President said.

He added that the mutual agreement will create the necessary environment to nurture durable peace and political stability in Ethiopia.

The Head of State commended former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, President Uhuru Kenyatta, former SA deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuke, for their facilitation and tireless efforts, wisdom and patience that brought peace to the people of Ethiopia.

He urged the people of Ethiopia to seize the opportunity provided by the agreement to usher in a new era of peace and prosperity for their beloved country.

In his statement, Dr Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s continued commitment to support the next steps in the peace process.

“I call upon the international community to intensify support for the mediation team as well as the respective parties, to ensure timely and binding outcomes,” he said.