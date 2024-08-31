President Ruto launches development projects in Lake region

The Kenyan government has embarked on the construction of five rescue centres across Lake Victoria in a bid to improve the safety of lake transporters and fishermen.

President William Ruto announced the initiative during an address to residents of Kondele, Kisumu County, earlier Saturday.

The new rescue centres will be established in the counties of Busia, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, and Migori.

President Ruto emphasized the importance of these centres in making lake transport safer, noting that an alarming 5,000 lives are lost annually due to accidents in Lake Victoria.

He expressed confidence that these rescue centres would significantly reduce the number of fatalities.

In addition to addressing lake safety, President Ruto also commissioned the state-of-the-art Nyabondo Trauma Centre in Kisumu County.

The 150-bed facility is equipped with modern theatres, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and a High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The trauma centre, which will serve over five million people in the Nyanza region, is a key element in the government’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda, aimed at providing affordable and accessible healthcare for all Kenyans.

The president’s visit to Kisumu marked the final leg of his four-day development tour of the Lake Region, which also included stops in Migori, Homa Bay, and Siaya counties.

His reception in Kondele was notably different from past visits, where his motorcade faced hostility. This time, jubilant crowds welcomed the head of state warmly.

President Ruto acknowledged the positive shift, attributing it to his newfound working relationship with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

He noted that their collaboration is crucial in fostering peace and unity across the country.

The president stressed that political divisions have long hindered Kenya’s development, and the partnership with Odinga is intended to pave the way for progress and stability.

As the government rolled out these significant projects, the president reiterated his commitment to improving the lives of Kenyans through enhanced safety, healthcare, and national unity.