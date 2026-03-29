President Ruto lead nation in mourning Ol Kalou MP Kiaraho

President William Ruto has eulogised the late Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna Kiaraho as a humble, steadfast and visionary leader.

The National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula announced the late Kiaraho’s demise noting that the MP passed on while receiving treatment in Nairobi Hospital early Sunday morning at the age of 62.

The President eulogised the late MP as a humble, steadfast and visionary leader.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of David Njuguna Kiaraho. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the people of Ol Kalou during this difficult period,” mourned Ruto.

He noted that David Kiarahi will be remembered for his outstanding contribution to the education sector and his distinguished service in the National Assembly.

“His life stands as an inspiration to leaders of this generation to rise above political rivalry and remain focused on service and the core issues that matter to the people. May his ‘Kazi Kwanza, Siasa Baadaye’ legacy endure,” he noted.

On his part, the Deputy President Kithure Kindiki mourned the late Ol Kalou MP as a polite and respectful gentleman and a brilliant, respected member of the architectural community.

“The depressing news of the death of David Kiaraho, MP for Ol Kalou, is a grim reminder of how fickle and fleeting life on Earth is,” mourned Kindiki.

He noted that Kenya has lost an accomplished son who has fallen at his prime, when he was needed most.

“His family has lost a pillar, his constituents of Ol Kalou have lost a steady representative, and Kenya has lost an accomplished son who has fallen at his prime, when he was needed most. May his soul find peace in eternity.”