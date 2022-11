President William Ruto says Kenya must shift from rain-fed agriculture to irrigation to achieve food security. Speaking in Turkana and Samburu, the head of state said the government will set up mega dams in the northern region to enhance water harvesting measures. And as Gichuki Wachira reports, the President has issued a stern warning to bandits who are making the region uninhabitable.

