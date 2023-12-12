President Ruto leads Kenyans in marking 60th Jamhuri Day

President William Ruto has arrived at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi where the country’s 60th Jamuhuri Day Celebrations are ongoing.

The Head of State is expected to lead the fete that is held to commemorate the day Kenya became a Republic.

This will mark his second Jamhuri Day since he assumed office in 2022.

A total of 30,000 people are expected to attend the celebrations.

Jamhuri is the Swahili word for “republic” and the holiday officially marks the date when Kenya became an independent country on 12 December 1963.

This was six months after gaining internal self-rule on June 1, 1963, from the United Kingdom.

Dignitaries who will be in attendance include Ethiopia President Sahle-Work Zewde, who jetted into the country on Monday and Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi.