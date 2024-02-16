President Ruto leaves for Addis Ababa to attend AU Summit

President William Ruto is set to leave the country on Friday to attend the 37th African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, President Ruto will speak on the education inequalities that have left 98 million children in Africa without access to schooling.

In his capacity as the chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), the President will also deliver a report on the strides the continent has made in mitigating the climate crisis.

This includes the Nairobi Declaration, agreed upon during the first-ever Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi last September.

The document is Africa’s authoritative blueprint for addressing the climate change crisis and proposes reform of the global financial system as well as the Multilateral Development Banks.

The Head of State will also participate in a mini-East African Community Summit focusing on the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo and other regional concerns.

Additionally, he will hold meetings with fellow Heads of State, heads of international agencies, and business leaders.

The theme of the summit is building resilient education systems for Africa’s 21st-century human capital.