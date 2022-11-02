President Ruto makes three appointments to his administration

President William Ruto has appointed Bernice Silaal Lemedeket to the position of the National Police Service’s (NPS) Principal Administrative Secretary and Accounting Officer.

In a statement by Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, the Head of State also appointed former East African Community and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary (CS) Adan Mohamed to the President’s Council of Economic Advisors.

Prof. Vincent Machuki will join Adan Mohamed to the Council of Economic Advisors.

“In the implementation of his transformative economic plan for Kenya, his Excellency the President continues to constitute the advisory function within the Executive Office of the President and other key state offices,” said Koskei.

“It is therefore notified that the Head of State and Government has made additional appointments within the ranks of the Executive Office of the President and other and other organs of State,” he further said.

Bernice Silaal’s nomination comes after President William Ruto vowed to enhance financial autonomy in the National Police Service by transferring its budget from the Office of the President.

In his inaugural speech, President Ruto said that he will designate the Inspector-General as the accounting officer in order to end its dependency from his office.

This, he said will give the National Police Service the impetus to the fight against corruption and put to an end the political weaponization of the criminal justice system.

“As required by Article 245 of the Constitution, the IG is mandated to exercise independent command over the NPS. The services operational autonomy however has been undermined by the continued financial dependence on the office of the president. This situation is going to change,” said President Ruto.