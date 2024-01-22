President Ruto meets CJ Koome to end Judiciary-Executive stalemate

The meeting comes in the wake of Koome’s recent calls for dialogue to address issues of concern by the Executive.

President William Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome are currently holding a meeting at State House Nairobi in a bid to resolve the stalemate between the Executive and the Judiciary.

State House Director of Public Communication Gerald Bitok confirmed the meeting which is also attended by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Speakers Moses Wetangula and Amason Kingi.

“Chief Justice Martha Koome arrives at State House, Nairobi. This follows her calls for talks with the Executive and the Legislature, which H.E President William Ruto welcomed and embraced as a move towards enhancing transparent and unhindered service to the people by all arms of government,” Bitok said on his official account.

The meeting comes in the wake of Koome’s recent calls for dialogue to address issues of concern by the Executive.

In a media conference last week, the Chief Justice warned that attacks against the Judiciary were setting up the country for chaos and anarchy.

“If this course is allowed to continue unabated, we are on the precipice of a constitutional crisis that can lead to untold civil strife,” said Koome.

“So we will be looking out for that dialogue; we have written, and I believe that the president is going to give us an appointment,” she added

The President welcomed the call to hold talks with the Executive and Legislature to end impunity, corruption, and vested interests, which he said were undermining the implementation of various development projects.

“I am going to lead from the front in the conversation between the executive and the judiciary so that we can deal with the monster that is destroying our country and the corrupt who go to court,” he said.