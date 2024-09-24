President Ruto meets Ford Foundation President

President William Ruto Monday held talks with the President of Ford Foundation, Darren Walker in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, President Ruto underscored Kenya’s commitment to Democratic Governance, Rule of Law, and respect for Human Rights.

He noted that with the democratic backsliding in many parts of the world, it was imperative to safeguard democracy particularly in Africa, from dangers of disinformation and manipulation of the digital space for non-democratic ends.

Ford Foundation’s President applauded President Ruto for being a strong voice at the international stage on matters touching on reforming global economic governance institutions, climate change, and technology regulation and committed Ford’s willingness to support Kenya.

President Ruto thanked the Foundation for investing in Kenya’s Development over the last 60 years and agreed on the need to upgrade the institution’s Host Country Agreement and provide a robust framework for realization of mutual objectives.

Present at the meeting were Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.