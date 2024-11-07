President Ruto mourns hilarious Homa Bay Pastor Raphael Obego

President William Ruto has extended his condolences to the family and congregation of Homa Bay Preacher Raphael Obego who passed away on Wednesday.

In his tribute, President Ruto described Pastor Obego as a light-hearted faith leader whose sermons were not only provocative and evocative but also clear and authentic.

“Our prayers are with the Obego family and his congregation in Homa Bay County during this difficult time. Rest in peace,” said Ruto.

Pastor Obego gained popularity during the Homa Bay County International Investment Conference where he delivered a vocabulary-filled prayer that left the audience including President Ruto and other guests in laughter.

The preacher, known for his rich vocabulary and elaborate delivery, began the prayer with invoking lines: “King of Kings and Lord of Lords, He who dwells in the Heaven lies above… Hallowed be Thy name today and forevermore. It has behooved You to spare our lives… We are gathered here for this conglomeration…”