President Ruto mourns Jamia Mosque Imam Sheikh Swalihu

President William Ruto has mourned Jamia Mosque Imam, Sheikh Muhammad Swalihu who passed away Tuesday morning after battling cancer.

In a Twitter post, President Ruto passed condolences to the Muslim faithful and the Jamia Mosque community for the loss of Sheikh Swalihu and prayed that God may grant them comfort at this painful time.

The death announcement was made through Jamia Mosque’s official Twitter account. The late sheikh Swalihu had served as Imam at the Jamia Mosque for 27 years.

He was a Muslim scholar of great repute in the entire east african region. Sheikh Swalihu was laid to rest Tuesday afternoon at the Kariokor Muslim cemetery in Nairobi.

He was known for his da’wah activities and mentoring of hundreds of young Muslim scholars in the Coast and Nairobi Regions respectively.

He served as madrassa teacher in Faza from 1964-1968 where he started his Islamic education and intermediate level and later relocated to Nairobi in February 1968 where on 17th March 1968 he opened a madrasa in Eastleigh Section 2.

In the same year 1968, he was enrolled at Machackos institute where he studied diploma in Islamic Studies.

In 1988 he was among Kenyans who got an opportunity to further their studies in the field of Imam and khatib at the university in Sudan. In 1997 he also travelled to Morocco to undertake Islamic studies in leadership and Da’awa activities.

KBC Presenter

In 1995 Sheikh Swalihu was officially employed as Imam of Jamia Mosque Nairobi where he served for 27 years, helping the mosque to become one of the most reputable and important center of Islamic practice in the region.

For over a decade, he presented Islamic religious programmes on Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) radio which was closely followed by Muslims around the East African region.

“His demise is sad episode in Islamic scholarship. He was undoubtedly one of the greatest scholars of our time. Through his lectures and works, he enhanced a better understanding of the correct teachings and practices of Islam in Kenya and beyond,” said Brother Abdullatif Essajee, the Da’awa convener of Jamia Mosque.

In his tribute, the Jamia Mosque secretary general Abdul Bari Hamid described him as an illustrious scholar whose contribution to promoting a better understanding of Islam will always be remembered. “It is a great loss to the Ummah.

Sheikh Muhammad Osman the chairman of Jamia Mosque Committee praised Sheikh Swalihu as a charismatic scholar who went out of his way to promote the correct knowledge of Islam and was instrumental in debunking deviant practices and misconceptions about Islam and Muslims.

“He dedicated his life to promoting Islamic knowledge and scholarship and was keen on ensuring that Muslims acquired the correct teachings of Islam based on the Qur’an and the Sunnah-the prophetic traditions,” he said.

Sheikh Muhammad Swalihu who also served as Assistant Registrar of Islamic Marriage, was born in 1949 in Lamu.

