President Ruto mourns Lamu DG Raphael Ndung’u

President William Ruto has expressed his sorrow over the death of Lamu County’s Deputy Governor, Raphael Munyua Ndung’u.

In a condolence message on X (formerly Twitter), the President mourned the loss of a dedicated and progressive leader who made significant contributions to the people of Lamu.

In his heartfelt message, President Ruto wrote, “I am saddened by the news of the passing away of the Deputy Governor of Lamu County, Raphael Munyua Ndung’u. He was a progressive leader who worked tirelessly for the greater good of the people of Lamu.”

President Ruto extended his condolences to Ndung’u’s family, friends, and the entire community of Lamu, assuring them of the nation’s thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

“Our love and prayers to the family, friends, and the people of Lamu County at this sad moment,” he said.

The President concluded his message with a tribute to the Deputy Governor’s legacy, offering his final respects: “Rest In Peace.”