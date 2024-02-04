President Ruto mourns Namibia’s President Hage Geingob

President William Ruto has sent a message of condolence to the Namibian people following the death of President Hage Geingob.

According to a statement by Namibia’s Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba, President Geingob passed on, Sunday morning at Lady Pohamba Hospital where he was receiving medical treatment.

He had been diagnosed with cancer and revealed his diagnosis to the public last month (January).

“It is with utmost sadness and regret that I inform you that our beloved Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia has passed on today, Sunday 4 February 2024 at around 00h04 at Lady Pohamba Hospital where he was receiving medical treatment from his medical team.” Read the statement.

President Ruto has mourned the late Geingob as a distinguished leader who served the people of Namibia with focus and dedication.

On his X handle, he noted that the 82 year old leader was a believer of a unified Africa and strongly promoted the continent’s voice and visibility at the global arena..

“President Geingob was a distinguished leader who served the people of Namibia with focus and dedication. He was a believer of a unified Africa and strongly promoted the continent’s voice and visibility at the global arena.” President Ruto said.

“May God give the people of Namibia strength and courage during this difficult period.” Added Ruto.