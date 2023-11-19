President Ruto: My mission is to transform Kenya, not seeking re-election

President William Ruto now says that his primary focus is not securing re-election in the 2027 general election, but on transforming the country and addressing Kenya’s economic challenges.

The head of state noted that the government is making long-term policies aimed at fixing the economy and overall development of the country.

“My work is not to plan how to be re-elected in 2027, my mission is to transform Kenya. We cannot continue to focus on the next election, we must begin to focus on the next generation,” Ruto stated

The President underscored that the government will continue making decisions that prioritize the interests of the Kenyan people, even if such decisions are perceived as unpopular.

“We cannot afford to be reckless and populists. We must be clear on what options we have and what decisions we must make. I am not ready to be cheered for pulling unsustainable moves that will hurt the people,” he asserted.

The President was speaking on Sunday in Sotik during an interdenominational prayer service.

He urged elected leaders and appointed leaders in his administration to focus on delivering the promises outlined in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

Ruto further told the congregation that his foreign tours have started yielding results with investors streaming into the country.

He revealed that he will be travelling to Germany tonight to secure at least 200,000 jobs for Kenyans.

“The government is going to sign bilateral labor agreement to export at least 3,000 to 5,000 Kenyans to work abroad,” said Ruto.