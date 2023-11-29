President Ruto: New healthcare plan will leave no one behind

Kenyans will now access quality healthcare in an efficient, affordable and non-discriminatory manner.

This follows the signing of four revolutionary and progressive Universal Health Coverage bills on Thursday by President William Ruto.

They are the Primary Health Care Act, 2023, the Digital Health Act, 2023, the Facility Improvement Financing Act, 2023 and the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023.

The Act will provide the necessary legal and institutional framework for the successful rollout of Universal Health Coverage.

“These laws will transform healthcare in Kenya; they will save lives, empower communities and make us a stronger and healthier nation,” said President William Ruto.

The President said the Act will complement the Community Health Policy and Primary Health Care and Health Financing Strategies, putting an end to challenges in healthcare service delivery.