President Ruto nominates Dorcas Oduor for AG position

President William Ruto has nominated Dorcas Odour for the position of Attorney General.

This following the dismissal of the Attorney General alongside the whole cabinet on 11th of July, in a press briefing leaving out the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

“Upon reflection, listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said and after a holistic appraisal of the performance of my Cabinet and its achievements and challenges, I have, in line with the powers given to me, decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the Cabinet Secretaries and the AG from the Cabinet except the PCS and CS Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.” President Ruto said.

The President has also nominates Beatrice Askul Moe as Cabinet Secretary for East African Community Affairs and Regional Development.

