President Ruto nominates Japhet Koome as next Inspector General

President William Ruto has nominated Japhet Koome as the next Inspector General of Police.

In a statement, Koome, a former Nairobi County Police Commander will succeed Hillary Mutyambai who resigned and proceeded to terminal leave.

“His Excellency President William Ruto has nominated Eng Japhet Koome Nchebere to the position of Inspector General of Police (IGP) as promised during the Head of State’s Address to the Nation this afternoon,” said State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena.

Japhet Koome is the current Commandant of the National Police Service College, Kiganjo.

While announcing his Cabinet Secretaries at State House, President Ruto noted that he had accepted Mutyambai’s resignation and wished him well.

“After discussions with Mutyambai and in consideration of his service to the nation and his health, I have accepted that he will proceed on terminal leave in the six months that he has on his contract,” Ruto stated.

The Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti has also tendered his resignation.

Koome will be subjected to vetting by the National Assembly before being sworn in as new Inspector General of Police.

