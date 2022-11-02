President Ruto picks 51 Principal Secretaries

President William Ruto has nominated 51 Principal Secretaries to serve in various State Departments.

A release signed Wednesday by the Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei, says the appointments were done following the recommendation of the Public Service Commission.

The President has forwarded the names to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

“IT IS NOTIFIED that HIS EXCELLENCY HON. WILLIAM SAMOEI RUTO, PHD, CGH, following the recommendation of the Public Service Commission, has on this second day of November, 2022 caused nominations to the ranks of Principal Secretaries” reads the statement.

“The Presidential Action is pursuant to Article 155 (3)(a) of the Constitution. By dint of the Executive Action, the nominations have been transmitted to the National Assembly for the consideration and approval by Parliament in accordance with the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act (No. 33 of 2011)” it adds.

Notable appointments include 11 women. August election losers who clinched the top positions include Nixon Korir, Jonathan Mueke, Alex Wachira and Beatrice Inyangala. Renowned political analyst Dr Edward Kisiang’ani who if approved will be PS Broadcasting and Telecommunications.

The nominees for appointment to the rank of Principal Secretaries in various State Departments are as follows:

Julius Korir – State Department for Cabinet Affairs Teresia Malokwe – State Department for Devolution Esther Ngero – State Department for Performance and Delivery Management Aurelia Rono – State Department for Parliamentary Affairs Raymond Omollo – State Department for Interior & National Administration Caroline Nyawira Murage – State Department for Correctional Services Prof. Julis Bitok – State Department for Citizen Services Chris Kiptoo – The National Treasury James Muhati – State Department for Economic Planning Patrick Mariro – Defence Dr Korir Sing’oei – State Department for Foreign Affairs Roseline Njogu – State Department for Diaspora Affairs Amos Gathecha – State Department for Public Service Veronica Mueni Nduva – State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action Joseph Mungai Mbugua – State Department for Roads Mohamed Dhagar – State Department for Transport Nixon Korir – State Department for Lands and Physical Planning Charles Hinga – State Department for Housing and Urban Development Joel Arumoyang – State Department for Public Works Prof. Edward Kisiangani – State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Eng. John Kipchumba Tanui – State Department for ICT and the Digital Economy Eng. Peter Tum – State Department for Medical Services Dr Josephine Mburu – State Department for Health standards and Professional Management Dr Belio Kipsang – State Department for Basic Education Esther Thaara Muhoria – State Department for TVET Beatrice Inyangala – State Department for Higher Education and Research Philip Kello Harsama – State Department for Crop Development Harry Kimutai – State Department for Livestock development Alfred K’Ombundo – State Department for Trade Abubakar Hassan – State Department for Investment promotion Juma Mukhwana – State Department for Industry Patrick Kiburi Kilemi – State Department for Cooperatives Susan Mangeni – State Department for MSMEs Development Ismail Madey – State Department for Youth Affairs Jonathan Mueke – State Department for Sports and The Arts Festus Ngeno – State Department for Environment Ephantus Kimotho – State Department for Forestry John Ololtuaa – State Department for Tourism Sylvia Naseya Muhoro – State Department for Wildlife Ummy Mohammed Bashir – State Department for Culture and Heritage Dr Paul Ronoh – State Department for Water and Sanitation Gitonga Mugambi – State Department for Irrigation Alex Wachira – State Department for Energy Mohamed Liban – State Department for Petroleum Geoffrey Kaituko – State Department for Labour and Skills Development Joseph Mugosi – State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs Abdi Dubart – State Department for East African Community Affairs Idris Dogota – State Department for The ASALs and Regional development Elijah Mwangi – State Department for Mining Betsy Muthoni Njagi – State Department for Blue Economy and Fisheries Shadrack Mwadime – State Department for Shiping and Maritime Affairs

9,154 persons had applied for the Principal Secretary jobs, but only 585 were shortlisted. The president settled on the 51 from 250 names forwarded to him by PSC after interviews.

