President Ruto picks 51 Principal Secretaries

ByMargaret Kalekye

President William Ruto has nominated 51 Principal Secretaries to serve in various State Departments.

A release signed Wednesday by the Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei, says the appointments were done following the recommendation of the Public Service Commission.

The President has forwarded the names to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

“IT IS NOTIFIED that HIS EXCELLENCY HON. WILLIAM SAMOEI RUTO, PHD, CGH, following the recommendation of the Public Service Commission, has on this second day of November, 2022 caused nominations to the ranks of Principal Secretaries” reads the statement.

“The Presidential Action is pursuant to Article 155 (3)(a) of the Constitution. By dint of the Executive Action, the nominations have been transmitted to the National Assembly for the consideration and approval by Parliament in accordance with the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act (No. 33 of 2011)” it adds.

Notable appointments include 11 women. August election losers who clinched the top positions include Nixon Korir, Jonathan Mueke, Alex Wachira and Beatrice Inyangala. Renowned political analyst Dr Edward Kisiang’ani who if approved will be PS Broadcasting and Telecommunications.

The nominees for appointment to the rank of Principal Secretaries in various State Departments are as follows:

51 Principal Secretaries

  1. Julius Korir – State Department for Cabinet Affairs
  2. Teresia Malokwe – State Department for Devolution
  3. Esther Ngero – State Department for Performance and Delivery Management
  4. Aurelia Rono – State Department for Parliamentary Affairs
  5. Raymond Omollo – State Department for Interior & National Administration
  6. Caroline Nyawira Murage – State Department for Correctional Services
  7. Prof. Julis Bitok – State Department for Citizen Services
  8. Chris Kiptoo – The National Treasury
  9. James Muhati – State Department for Economic Planning
  10. Patrick Mariro – Defence
  11. Dr Korir Sing’oei – State Department for Foreign Affairs
  12. Roseline Njogu – State Department for Diaspora Affairs
  13. Amos Gathecha – State Department for Public Service
  14. Veronica Mueni Nduva – State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action
  15. Joseph Mungai Mbugua – State Department for Roads
  16. Mohamed Dhagar – State Department for Transport
  17. Nixon Korir – State Department for Lands and Physical Planning
  18. Charles Hinga – State Department for Housing and Urban Development
  19. Joel Arumoyang – State Department for Public Works
  20. Prof. Edward Kisiangani – State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications
  21. Eng. John Kipchumba Tanui  – State Department for ICT and the Digital Economy
  22. Eng. Peter Tum – State Department for Medical Services
  23. Dr Josephine Mburu – State Department for Health standards and Professional Management
  24. Dr Belio Kipsang – State Department for Basic Education
  25. Esther Thaara Muhoria – State Department for TVET
  26. Beatrice Inyangala – State Department for Higher Education and Research
  27. Philip Kello Harsama – State Department for Crop Development
  28. Harry Kimutai – State Department for Livestock development
  29. Alfred K’Ombundo – State Department for Trade
  30. Abubakar Hassan – State Department for Investment promotion
  31. Juma Mukhwana – State Department for Industry
  32. Patrick Kiburi Kilemi – State Department for Cooperatives
  33. Susan Mangeni – State Department for MSMEs Development
  34. Ismail Madey – State Department for Youth Affairs
  35. Jonathan Mueke – State Department for Sports and The Arts
  36. Festus Ngeno – State Department for Environment
  37. Ephantus Kimotho – State Department for Forestry
  38. John Ololtuaa – State Department for Tourism
  39. Sylvia Naseya Muhoro – State Department for Wildlife
  40. Ummy Mohammed Bashir – State Department for Culture and Heritage
  41. Dr Paul Ronoh – State Department for Water and Sanitation
  42. Gitonga Mugambi – State Department for Irrigation
  43. Alex Wachira – State Department for Energy
  44. Mohamed Liban – State Department for Petroleum
  45. Geoffrey Kaituko – State Department for Labour and Skills Development
  46. Joseph Mugosi – State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs
  47. Abdi Dubart – State Department for East African Community Affairs
  48. Idris Dogota – State Department for The ASALs and Regional development
  49. Elijah Mwangi – State Department for Mining
  50. Betsy Muthoni Njagi – State Department for Blue Economy and Fisheries
  51. Shadrack Mwadime – State Department for Shiping and Maritime Affairs

9,154 persons had applied for the Principal Secretary jobs, but only 585 were shortlisted. The president settled on the 51 from 250 names forwarded to him by PSC after interviews.

 

 

  

