President Ruto pledges Ksh 100M to combat femicide in Kenya

President William Ruto has pledged Ksh 100 million to the Safe Homes, Safe Spaces campaign, a nationwide initiative aimed at addressing the alarming rise in femicide cases in Kenya.

Speaking after a meeting with women leaders at State House, the President emphasized the urgent need for collective action to protect women and girls from violence, describing the increasing cases of femicide as a pressing and deeply troubling issue.

“Every four out of five women killed in Kenya lose their lives to intimate partner violence, often in places they consider safe,” said President Ruto.

He expressed his condolences to affected families and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling this scourge.

The President commended the women leaders for their practical solutions and proposals to address the issue, emphasizing that this challenge requires the concerted efforts of government, religious leaders, parents, teachers, civil society, and all citizens of goodwill.

To combat the rising cases of femicide, the President outlined several measures, including strengthening gender desks in police stations and introducing similar services in hospitals to ensure victims receive immediate care.

He also directed criminal justice actors to execute their mandates swiftly, ensuring that perpetrators of femicide are held accountable.

President Ruto reiterated the government’s explicit commitment to ending all forms of violence, noting that protecting women begins at home, in communities, and through institutions.

The Safe Homes, Safe Spaces campaign, set to launch during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence on November 25, 2023, will prioritize psychosocial support and the creation of safe spaces for women and children.

The President stressed the importance of awareness, urging communities to educate themselves on the signs and causes of abuse and to promote available resources such as toll-free hotlines like GBV 1195, the Child Helpline 116, and the DCI anonymous reporting number 0800 722 203.

President Ruto highlighted the need to equip young people with life skills and awareness to navigate societal risks safely.

He expressed concern over the exploitation of youth on social media and called on parents, schools, and community organizations to provide guidance and counselling.

He also urged religious leaders to use their platforms to advocate for women’s rights, fostering a positive environment for women and children.

As part of the 16 Days of Activism approach, women leaders have committed to leading awareness campaigns across the country.

The President called on all Kenyans to join the movement, to speak out, educate, and stand united against femicide. “Femicide has no place in Kenya. Together, we shall eradicate this vice and create a society where every woman lives in safety, dignity, and freedom from fear,” he said.

This marks a decisive step by the government in collaboration with communities to confront the scourge of femicide and ensure a safer future for women and girls in Kenya.