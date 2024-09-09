Ruto pledges to eliminate slums through affordable housing

President William Ruto has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to eliminating slums and providing decent, dignified homes for Kenyans as part of the Affordable Housing Programme.

Speaking in Kibera, Nairobi County, after inspecting the construction of the 4,054-unit Kibera Soweto East Affordable Housing Project, President Ruto emphasized that the government is determined to ensure that all Kenyans have access to proper housing and essential social amenities.

“We are determined to eliminate slums from our cities and towns to ensure Kenyans live in decent, dignified homes with guaranteed social amenities. This will be achieved through the Affordable Housing Programme,” said President Ruto.

The head of state revealed that construction of 15,000 additional units under Phase II of the Kibera Soweto East project will begin before the end of the year, with Phase III, which will comprise 20,000 units, set to commence in January next year.

President Ruto also announced plans to build 40,000 housing units to accommodate families displaced from riparian reserves within Nairobi County.

Present during the inspection were Lands and Housing Cabinet Secretary Zachary Mwangi Njeru, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, and Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor, commonly known as Jalang’o.