President Ruto presides over Nyaribari Masaba Affordable Housing project

President William Ruto Tuesday afternoon presided over the ground breaking ceremony of Nyaribari Masaba Affordable Housing project in Nyaribari Masaba Constituency, Kisii County.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Lands and Housing, the 244-housing unit project shall integrate social housing, affordable housing, and market housing units and will comprise five blocks of apartments.

The Ministry says the project will provide employment opportunities for 150 workers daily and another 960 youths indirectly.

It is estimated that this will inject Ksh 295,000,000 into the local economy through skilled and semi-skilled labor, while materials worth Kshs 50,400,000 have been ring fenced for the local Jua Kali sector.