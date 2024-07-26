President Ruto promises more police funding to boost operations

President William Ruto said Friday that his administration will increase funding to police to help some of the systemic challenges it might be facing.

Speaking when he met the newly-appointed Inspector Generals of Police, the head of state indicated that additional investments to the National Police Service will boost police in their day to day operations. He said his government will offer necessary support for the police to execute their mandate to the public effectively.

“The Government pledges to support the Police in equipping and modernising it to increase its efficiency in discharging its duties,” he said

He however pointed out that while more resources will be channeled for police operations, they ought to operate within the confines of the law.

“We implore the Police to conduct its activities with professionalism and integrity,” he said when the new Deputy Inspector Generals Eliud Lagat (Kenya Police Service) and Gilbert Masengeli (Administration Police Service) were sworn in at a ceremony in State House, Mombasa County.