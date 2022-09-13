President Ruto promises reduced fertilizer prices from next week

ByRonald Owili
Kenya’s new President Dr William Ruto has assured farmers that they will begin buying fertilizer at Ksh 3,500 from the current Ksh 6,500 for a 50 kilogram bag from next week.

During his inaugural speech as Kenya’s fifth President, Dr Ruto said the his administration has already orders 1.4 million bags of fertiliser to help shore up food production with the expected short rains.

“I appeal to county governments in eastern, central and wester regions where we are expecting short rains to work with us in make sure that this fertiliser is available to all farmers in that region so that we can begin the journey to increase our food production initiative,” said President Ruto.

More to follow…

 

  

