President Ruto promotes Kenya as a hub for tech and manufacturing during US tour

President Ruto promotes Kenya as a hub for tech and manufacturing during...

President William Ruto says Kenya has ample opportunities for American technology and manufacturing companies.

In a social media post on Saturday, the President pointed out Kenya’s potential as a strategic African Base for tech, manufacturing, connectivity, infrastructure development, and garment fabrication.

Ruto, who met tech leaders of Microsoft, Intel, Google and Apple in the Silicon Valley, stated that Kenya boasts a skilled workforce that is poised to facilitate expansion of American tech companies in Africa.

“Our strong pool of innovative, skilled and energetic workforce is able and ready to power the expansion of these companies across the African continent,” said Ruto.

The head of state also highlighted key investments by tech companies that are already contributing to Kenya’s development including a Ksh600 million grant by Google to enhance connectivity, support the creation of smartphones, and support SMEs through the Google Hustle Academy.

In addition, Apple is working with the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) to enhance healthcare technology and innovation in the country.

Intel has established an AI Developer Lab at Kenya Technical Trainers’ College to train master trainers for youth AI application development, while Microsoft has provided wireless broadband and device recharge facilities to over 1.5 million people in rural areas through a partnership with Mawingu.

President Ruto’s visit to the United States aims to bolster trade and investment opportunities in the country, particularly in the tech sector.

Ruto will also participate in the the 78th United Nations General Assembly session in NewYork.