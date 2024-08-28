President Ruto receives credentials from 4 new Ambassadors to Kenya

President William Ruto says Kenya is committed to enhancing bilateral relations with nations with shared interests.

Speaking after receiving credentials from new Ambassadors to Kenya, the head of state said the government was keen on collaborating with other countries to expand opportunities in trade and investment.

“We are particularly keen on expanding opportunities in trade, investment and employment in addition to confronting global challenges such as insecurity and climate change,” he said.

The President received credentials from Ambassadors Henk Jan Bakker of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Mirko Giuliette (Switzerland), Ennio Maes (Côte d’Ivoire) and Madou Diallo of the Republic of Mali.