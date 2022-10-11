President Ruto revives natural gas deal with Tanzania

Kenya will benefit from cheap natural gas imported from Tanzania with a likely effect of bringing down the cost of generating power and eventually of living.

This is after President William Ruto and his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu agreed to revive an agreement that will allow Tanzania to export gas into Kenya through a pipeline from Dar es Salaam connected to Mombasa and finally to Nairobi.

Tanzania ranks at number 71 in the world in the production of natural gas producing39,199.65 million cubic feet of natural gas per year compared to its consumption of 109,500 million cubic feet.

It’s against this background that Kenya struck a long term deal during the reign of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta for Tanzania to export its natural gas surplus to Kenya to aid the generation of electricity where power tariffs continue to hit the roof.

The move is expected to lower energy tariffs in the country, the deal will rope in the private sector and stakeholders in the gas industry.

President Ruto said his Government is committed to the efficient conclusion of the project so that Kenyans can begin enjoying the fruits of the deal.

President Ruto concluded his working tour of the neigbouring country with both heads of state promising to improve trade relations between the two countries and her people.