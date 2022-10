President William Ruto has said the East African Community (EAC) will only achieve its potential if it eliminates restrictions at the borders inhibiting free trade and movement of citizens. President Ruto said a borderless EAC will allow people, goods, and services to move across the region unhindered, creating opportunities, wealth, and prosperity. The President said EAC should lead the way toward the realization of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

