President Ruto says he will work with Counties to support devolution

President Dr William Ruto says he has no hesitation in accelerating the transfer of outstanding functions to Counties, together with the attendant resources to support devolution.

He said he will look forward to scaling up the Government’s capacity to work with the Counties to enhance development.

“Devolution and sharing of power and resources is not just a national value and principle of governance in the Constitution, but it is the crown jewel of our constitutional dispensation and the proudest achievement of the citizens of Kenya. Every part of the country has experienced the positive impacts of this invaluable institution and Kenyans yearn for a better performance of devolved units,” He said.

The President said one of the best ways of accelerating national development is through collaboration with county governments adding that during his tenure as Deputy President, he witnessed first-hand the tremendous potential of inter-governmental synergy.

“To promote budget efficiency and minimize disruptions and delays in devolved service delivery, my administration commits to take necessary measures to secure the timely disbursement of revenue allocations to county governments,” He said.

President Ruto said the success of devolution depends on sound inter-governmental relations adding that there is a template which incorporates lessons from successes as well as failures in past engagements.