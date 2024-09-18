President Ruto says Ksh106B needed to implement police reforms

President William Ruto has said creating a transparent and efficient people-centered police service is his foremost priority.

The President pointed out that the government was carrying out major reforms in the security sector for the collective interest of all Kenyans.

Speaking during the launch of Reform Framework for the Kenya Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service and the National Youth Service (NYS) at Lower Kabete, Nairobi, on Wednesday, President Ruto called for greater collaboration among all stakeholders for the goals of the plan to be achieved.

He expressed commitment to overseeing the reforms and ensuring that they are implemented so as to transform the security sector into a model of public trust and efficiency.

“When I talk about transformation, I do not merely refer to a major improvement, but a rebirth which will necessitate a fundamental redefinition of how our security services operate and interact with the communities they are sworn to protect and serve,” President Ruto said.

He pointed out that the Maraga Taskforce, which was set up in December 2022, identified several challenges facing the security sector, including obsolete policies, outdated practices, weak leadership, underfunding and, most concerning rampant corruption and gross malpractices as well as poor staff management.

Others, the President added, were low pay, poor working and living conditions, inappropriate tools and equipment, and lack of support for welfare concerns.

“As a result, trust between the public and the security services, which is indispensable for national security and the rule of law, had been severely eroded,”he said.

In line with the recommendations of the taskforce, the government has initiated a series of reforms, beginning with a 40 per cent salary increase for the lowest ranks of the services, aimed at achieving significant qualitative transformation of the security services.

At the same time, President Ruto disclosed that Ksh106 billion is required to fully implement the recommendations of the taskforce.

Of the total, Ksh22 billion will go to salary increases, while Ksh37 billion is required to upgrade hardware as well as welfare reforms. To modernise the three services, Ksh45 billion is required.

“To ensure that our commitment to overhaul these crucial institutions is accompanied with the necessary resources, the required funds will largely be provided from the Exchequer and various partners,” he said.

The President said the envisaged reforms will require comprehensive institutional changes, beginning with legislation.

“Consequently, we are undertaking sweeping reforms of existing laws and introducing new ones that will form the backbone of a revamped national security framework,” he noted.

The President pointed out that the National Police Service Act, National Police Service Commission Act and several other laws will be revised to align with the contemporary needs and standards.

He cited the Kenya Correctional Services Bill and the National Forensic Science Laboratory Services Bill, saying they will provide the necessary legal structure to support the changes that are modernising the security services and propel them to the highest standards of policing and best practice.

Meanwhile, the President called on all stakeholders to work together for the transformation of the security sector to serve all Kenyans.

“The success of these initiatives does not just depend on the actions of the government, but also on active participation and support from every segment of our society, including policy and strategic leadership, local community leaders and our brave men and women in uniform,” he said.

The President said due to the realisation that Kenyans have a role to play, the government will employ an all-of-society approach in implementing the security strategic framework.

“Let’s support the policy changes we are making in the security sector without unnecessary disagreements that can jeopardise the greater good of the people of Kenya,” President Ruto urged.

On the Affordable Housing Programme, President Ruto explained that 32,000 houses were being built for the security officers with the aim of providing them with decent houses.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the government was committed to delivering a people-centred, transparent and efficient security service.He pointed out that the ongoing reforms will be participatory, open and transparent.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi commended the ongoing reforms, saying they would ensure efficiency and transparency besides boosting the morale of security officers to work better