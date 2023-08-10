President Ruto set for state visit in Mozambique to bolster bilateral, economic ties

Home Business President Ruto set for state visit in Mozambique to bolster bilateral, economic...

President William Ruto

President William Ruto is set to leave the country today (Thursday) to Mozambique for a two-day State Visit.

During the visit President Ruto will hold discussions with his host and counterpart, President Flipe Nyusi aimed at strengthening and expanding bilateral ties between between Kenya and Mozambique, with a particular focus on key sectors, including the Blue Economy and Fisheries, Trade, Defence, Agriculture, Energy, Transport and Capacity Building.

According to a statement from the State House Spokes Person Hussein Mohammed, President Ruto and President Nyusi will also oversee the signing of eight cooperation agreements, solidifying their shared cooperation along the realm of the Indian-Swahili coast.

The Visit will also provide momentum for the Kenya – Mozambique Business Forum which will explore mutual economic opportunities.

Additionally, it will mark the launch of the Kenya-Mozambique Joint Trade Committee (JTC).

