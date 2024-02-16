President Ruto set for State Visit to the US in May

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto of the Republic of Kenya for a State Visit to the United States in May, the White House has announced.

According to the White House, the visit will mark the 60th anniversary of U.S.-Kenya diplomatic relations and will celebrate a partnership that is delivering for the people of the United States and Kenya.

“The visit will strengthen our shared commitment to advance peace and security, expand our economic ties, and stand together in defense of democratic values. The leaders will discuss ways to bolster our cooperation in areas including people-to-people ties, trade and investment, technological innovation, climate and clean energy, health, and security,” the statement reads.

Biden noted that the visit will also affirm the strategic partnership with Kenya and further the vision set forth at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit held in December 2022.

President Ruto expressed gratitude for the invitation terming the visit as an opportunity to commemorate six decades of diplomatic relations which began at the dawn of Kenya’s independence from colonial rule, and the birth of a free, open, democratic sovereign nation.

“On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of Kenya, I convey my deep appreciation to President and the First Lady of the United States of America, for undertaking to host me at the White House, during a State Visit to the United States of America on May 23rd 2024,” said Ruto.

“I look forward to engaging with President Biden on a broad range of matters of mutual interest to our nations, not just in terms of sectors of economic, political and diplomatic spheres of endeavour, but also with respect to our shared commitment to the fundamental values which define the strong policy convergence and robust strategic alignment of our enterprises, peoples and governments,” he added.

Ruto further stated that the visit will provide an opportunity to articulate a new era of dynamic partnership aimed at transforming trade and investment, green energy and climate action, digital technology and innovation.