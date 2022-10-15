President Ruto set to commission release of water from Thiba dam

President William Ruto is expected to officially commission release of water from the newly constructed Thiba Dam to rice farms in Kirinyaga county on Saturday.

The Ksh 7.8B dam will ensure continuous flow of the water to the 30, 060-acre Mwea rice irrigation scheme and an additional 10,000 acres flooded for rice farming in all seasons.

The dam is 40-meter-high and 1.1km in length and has been undergoing test runs by National Irrigation Authority (NIA) since September 2022.

The impounding exercise of the dam began late in May until late August this year when the dam got filled with the targeted capacity of 15.6 million cubic meters.

NIA Mwea Irrigation Scheme Manager Innocent Ariemba said increased supply of water will also enable farmers to adopt double cropping practice.

This means the 40,060 acres under irrigation per season will translate to 80, 120 acres under rice annually.

The current annual rice production at the Mwea irrigation scheme stands at 114,000 metric tonnes per year.

“The current production will rise to about 180,000 metric tonnes of rice annually,” Ariemba said.

Governor Waiguru said the completion and consequent release of water will more than double the current rice production capacity.

“The increased supply of water is the news that every rice farmer in Mwea has been waiting, we want to expressed our gratitude to the President for the effort to ensure water from the dam is finally flowing to the farms,” she said.

She said the current Sh 9 billion annual earning from rice economy is expected to rise to between Ksh.14 billion to Ksh16 billion annually.

“Our farmers will now have adequate supply of water to their farms and this will result to increased production and employment,” the governor added.

The governor who is also the Council of Governors Chairperson said the dam will not only benefit rice farmers but also an additional 900 locals neighbouring the reservoir.

The water is also supporting the Rukenya and Kibithe irrigation schemes to undertake horticulture irrigation.

The governor urged the national government to control importation of cheap rice to shield local growers from unfair competition.

She said despite the region producing most of the rice in the country, rice farmers have remained impoverished due to lack of market.