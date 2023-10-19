President Ruto signs four healthcare bills into law

Kenyans will now enjoy quality, affordable and accessible health care with the signing into law of the four healthcare bills that now pave way for the abolition of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the establishment of the National Social Health insurance Fund.

The bills signed into law by President Wiliam Ruto will usher a paradigm shift in the legal and institutional framework for healthcare in Kenya.

President Ruto saying with their implementation, the attainment of Universal Health Coverage is within reach for all Kenyans.

The President also signed into law the Digital Health Act 2023, the Facility Improvement Financing Act 2023, and the New Social Health Insurance Act 2023 that will replace the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

In its place, the Primary Health Care Fund, Social Health Insurance Fund and the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund will be established.

President Ruto exuded confidence that with the foundation set through these laws the Universal Health Coverage will succeed.

Ruto said that with an improved health care system, Kenyans will no longer be rendered destitute while in pursuit of treatment as has been the case for millions.

On Friday during Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Kericho, 100,000 community health promoters will be unveiled.