President Ruto speaks out against runaway ‘impunity’ in Judiciary

We respect and we will protect the independence of the Judiciary. What we will not allow is Judicial tyranny and Judiciary impunity. That will not happen. - Ruto

President William Ruto has raised concern over what he called abuse of the Judiciary by a few individuals to sabotage Government programmes.

According to the head of state, some powerful persons have taken captive some judicial officers to frustrate efforts by his administration to implement programmes aimed at transforming the lives of Kenyans.

“We are a democracy. We respect and we will protect the independence of the Judiciary. What we will not allow is Judicial tyranny and Judiciary impunity. That will not happen,” warned the President

The President was also categorical that some judges working in cahoots with individuals out to frustrate his development agenda have been compromised through kickbacks to do so.

“Haiwezekani kwamba maendeleo ambayo tumekuwa tukingojea kwa miaka nyingi…..eti watu wachache, wawili watatu, wameenda kortini wakaongana kortini mpaka hiyo mipango ikasimamishwa,” said the President

He cites the case of reforms in the health sector that have seen the introduction of new policies to streamline the sector. He however says those displeased by his reform agenda are doing everything to sabotage his plans. But Ruto promises, to face the individuals concerned head-on.

“Watu wachache ambao wamekuwa wakiiba pesa za NHIF wameenda kutafutana na corrupt judicial officials, wakapanga njama kuzuia marekesho (tuliyofanya), ndio waendelee kuiba pesa ya NHIF. I want to tell you hiyo haiwezi kuendelea,” he said

“People with vested interests, who are beneficiaries of corruption in the former NHIF ganging up with corrupt judicial officials to stall the programme that is going to make it possible for ordinary citizens to access healthcare so that they can continue to steal, I want to tell them it will not happen in Kenya again. We will stop it,” he charged

He made the remarks on Tuesday during the funeral service of Michael Maigo Waweru — the father to Senator John Methu — in Njabini.