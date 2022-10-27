President Ruto thanks Kinyua for overseeing smooth transition in Govt

President William Ruto on Thursday recognized efforts by former Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua in ensuring a smooth changeover from Kenya’s fourth administration to the fifth administration.

The head of state, who described Kinyua as a good gentleman, particularly noted that he had made the ‘transition seamless.’ The President acknowledged the way Kinyua handled the transfer of power after a grueling election.

“I want to congratulate Joseph. He has worked with me to make sure that Kenya gives an example of what a transition looks like. There was an election in Kenya, there was no coup. And because there was an election it was a baton to be handed over from one team to another.” The President said during the swearing-in of his Cabinet at Statehouse, Nairobi.

Ruto noted that Kinyua, a soft-spoken public servant, also worked round the clock to ensure a good working relationship between the outgoing Uhuru Kenyatta Cabinet and persons he had appointed into their dockets.

Kinyua performed his last act as head of public service and Secretary to the Cabinet when he administered an oath to his successor Felix Kosgei.

“I hand over the mantle of coordinating the public service to a new generation of public servants,” he said

“I thank you and your predecessors for according me the privilege in four successful administrations. It has been a profound honor and a humbling journey,” he said in his farewell message at Statehouse.

Kinyua noted that he was “immensely grateful” that he had been accorded the rare opportunity to serve Kenya and persons elected as Presidents of Kenya.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...