President Ruto: There’s room for everyone in my administration

President William Ruto reiterated Saturday that he remains open to accommodating all leaders in a broad-based government whose only agenda is to build a better and prosperous Kenya for all.

Speaking while on a development tour of Kirinyaga County, the head of state said even though he was already working with Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement, other leaders were not locked out and that there was still enough room for other parties and leaders to join in and serve the nation.

Ruto says all are welcome to make their contribution to the advancement of Kenya, noting that the time for blame game and finger-pointing is long gone.

“Juzi nimetengeneza serikali nikaleta kila mtu ndani yake. Hakuna haja ya kuongea ukiwa nje, kuja tuongee hapa ndani. Hakuna haja ya kulaumiana uko nje, leta maswali yako hapo ndani. Sisi tuungane tutengeneze serikali ya kuunganisha Wakenya wote,” he said

The president said Kenya has many pressing challenges at the moment but expressed optimism that they will be overcome if Kenyans join hands and work together in seeking solutions to address them.

“Sisi sote tuungane pamoja. Wote tupange vile tutalipa madeni ya Kenya, na tupange vile tutaokota ushuru ya Kenya na tupange maendeleo ya Kenya pamoja,” stated the President

“Hawa watu wananiita Zakayo. Mimi nauliza, kwani hii pesa inaokotwa ya Kenya inaenda kwa account ya Ruto? Si inaenda Treasury? Treasury ni mahali mambo yetu yote inaelekea uko. Hakuna haja ya kuita mtu mmoja Zakayo,” he added in an apparent reference to new tax measures previously introduced by his administration, much to the displeasure of a majority of Kenyans.