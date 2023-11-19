President Ruto to attend interdenominational prayers in Sotik

President Ruto is expected to attend an interdenominational prayer service in Sotik, Bomet County.

The Head of State will grace the prayer service at Club 181 Stadium in Sotik and later engage with area residents while unveiling various projects in the region.

The President is also set to unveil several development projects in the region, including an affordable housing project underway in Bomet Sub-County.

President Ruto will commission the main power line from Olkaria-Bomet-Migori-Muhoroni, which is set to transmit 132KVA of electricity.

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, Senator Hillary Sigei, County MP Linet Chepkorir, and the area MP Francis Sigei will also attend the prayer service, among other leaders.