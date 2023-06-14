President Ruto to attend International Labour Conference in Geneva

President William Ruto will attend the International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

In a statement issued by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, the President will be on a two day state visit to Switzerland where he will deliver a keynote at the International Labour Conference.

The head of state will also engage in bilateral talks with Gilbert Houngbo, Director General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

They will discuss collaborative efforts in promoting social justice and ensuring dignified work for all.

“President Ruto’s participation in the ILO Conference underscores his dedication to championing social justice and creating an environment where all individuals can thrive,” said Mohamed

The conference will bring together global leaders, including Heads of State, the UN Secretary General and the ILO Director General.

The conference will address key themes such as addressing inequalities, promoting inclusive work environment, ensuring social protection, and advancing human right.