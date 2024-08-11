President Ruto to attend President Kagame’s inauguration in Kigali

President William Ruto is set to travel to Kigali on Sunday at the invitation of Rwandan President Paul Kagame to attend the inauguration ceremony marking Kagame’s fourth term in office.

This significant event follows Kagame’s successful re-election in the July 15th election.

Under President Kagame’s leadership, Kenya-Rwanda relations have flourished, with both commercial ties and people-to-people connections growing stronger.

The partnership between the two nations has led to mutual benefits, not only for Kenya and Rwanda but for the broader East African region as well.

President Ruto’s presence at the inauguration underscores the deep and enduring relationship between the two countries, highlighting the importance of continued collaboration for regional stability and prosperity.

The visit is expected to further solidify the strong diplomatic and economic ties that have been established during President Kagame’s tenure.

The event, to be held at Amahoro Stadium, is expected to draw a crowd of over 40,000 people, including more than 23 Heads of State from across the continent.

Key arrivals include President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir Mayardit, and Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau.

Other notable leaders in attendance are Botswana’s Mokgweetsi Masisi, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, and Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of Togo. King Mswati III of Eswatini and Gabon’s Transitional President General Brice Oligui Nguema are also among the distinguished guests.

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Côte d’Ivoire’s Vice-President Tiemoko Meyliet Koné, Guinea’s President Mamadi Doumbouya, and Sao Tome and Principe’s Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada are also in Rwanda for the event.

The inauguration ceremony will feature a spectacular military parade, showcasing Rwanda’s disciplined and well-trained forces.

In addition to the military display, traditional dance performances will highlight the rich cultural heritage of Rwanda, adding a vibrant and festive atmosphere to the proceedings.