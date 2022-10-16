President Ruto to attend thanks giving service in Kericho

President William Ruto will on Sunday attend a thanksgiving service at the Kericho Green stadium.

He will be joined by other elected leaders from the region and across the country for the interdenominational prayer service.

This will be Ruto’s first visit to the Rift Valley region after his election as President.

The President’s visit to Kericho comes at a time when the county Governor Eric Mutai and his Deputy governor Fred Kirui have patched up their differences following a fall out days after swearing in.

Kirui went out in public to accuse Governor Mutai of failing to honour a pre-election power sharing agreement on filling of key positions in the county government.

However, the two appear to have put their differences aside ahead of Ruto’s visit to the county.

“We thank God that Kericho county happens to be the first county in Rift Valley to host President William Ruto immediately the Kenya Kwanza team won the election. We have been having robust meetings for the last three days in preparation for this day,” Mutai stated

“We are privileged to host the president for the first time, we are looking forwards to welcome him tomorrow,” Kirui said.