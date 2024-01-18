President Ruto to attend two crucial summits in Uganda

President William Ruto is set to leave the country on Thursday to attend two meetings in Kampala, Uganda.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said Ruto will attend an Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) meeting on regional cooperation and development in line with Kenya’s commitment to stability and progress in the Eastern African region.

On Friday, President Ruto will attend the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The summit will address crucial global issues, including multilateralism, international peace and post-Covid 19 recovery strategies.

At the summit, President Ruto will contribute to discussions on key priorities such as reform of the United Nations, peace and security, Sustainable Development Goals, climate change and the reform of the international financial system.

The summit is being held under the theme ‘Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence’.

The President will also hold bilateral meetings with various Heads of State and leaders aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties and underscoring Kenya’s role in regional and global affairs.