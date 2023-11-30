President Ruto to champion Africa’s Climate Agenda at COP 28

President William Ruto leaves for Dubai Thursday, to attend the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

The President will be advocating for Kenya and Africa’s climate agenda during the conference that opened in the United Arab Emirates with a resounding call to accelerate collective climate action.

“Participating from November 30 to December 2, 2023, at COP 28 alongside 100 global leaders, President Ruto will emphasize transformative climate action urgently needed to correct the world’s current trajectory,” State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said in a statement.

“As the Chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), the Head of State will deliver a statement on behalf of Africa, highlighting the continent’s priorities and building on the historic African Leaders Nairobi Declaration adopted at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit held in Nairobi in September 2023” he said.

President Ruto has consistently emphasised the need for tangible climate action to confront the global existential crisis.

At C0P27 in November 2022, in Egypt, he shifted the African climate narrative from victimhood to opportunity, delivering an inspirational statement.

President Ruto aims to establish Kenya and Africa as key hubs for green manufacturing, supporting the global decarbonization agenda.

“Kenya and Africa possess vast natural resources, a growing workforce, and untapped renewable energy potential, positioning them to contribute significantly to global climate action while pursuing sustainable development” the statement states.

“To achieve this vision, he advocates for comprehensive financial reforms, emphasizing the need to align international financial institutions, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with Africa’s developmental context and climate goals”, it explains.

Building on the Nairobi Declaration’s call for effective partnerships, President Ruto will also spearhead key events at COP28; namely the launch of the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative (AGII) – a collaboration between the COP28 Presidency (UAE), the Government of Kenya and other African States, with the ambitious goal of assisting African countries in developing significant green industries to drive economic growth, job creation, and trade.

“AGII will implement the Nairobi Declaration, where African leaders committed to a green and inclusive growth path, harnessing the continent’s potential. The objective is to hyper-scale green businesses and industries in Africa, promoting climate change mitigation and adaptation, while fostering substantial economic growth and job creation on the continent” Mohamed says.

The event will also feature the USD 4.5 billion Africa Green Investment initiative led by the UAE, designed to catalyze a transformative cycle of change through investments in green opportunities on the continent.

President Ruto will also present Africa’s perspective on international financial architecture reform.

“A New Framework on Climate Finance – drawing on G20 outcomes, the Bridgetown Initiative, the Paris Summit for a New Financial Pact, and the Nairobi Declaration, COP28 is expected to establish a new climate finance framework. President Ruto will present Africa’s perspective on international financial architecture reform” the statement adds.

Leveraging COP 28, President Ruto is expected to enhance collaboration, share best practices, and advance Africa and Kenya’s priorities on the global climate agenda through signing of MOUs and investment deals for significant investments in Kenya’s green manufacturing, showcasing our potential as a green powerhouse in Africa.