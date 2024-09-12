President Ruto to embark on 2-day official visit to Germany

President William Ruto is set to depart the country this evening for a two-day official visit to Germany in a bid to strengthen cultural, economic, and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

According to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, the President’s visit will feature high level engagements including the signing of the Kenya-Germany Agreement on Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership and attending the annual Citizens’ Festival also known as Bürgerfest.

“President Ruto will attend and address this year’s prestigious Citizen’s Festival, themed “Pamoja – Stronger Together.” Kenya has been honoured as the profile partner country, making it the first time a non-European country has been selected to partner with Germany for the festival,” said Mohamed.

President Ruto will also hold bilateral talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The meetings will focus on deepening cooperation on areas of mutual interest including green energy and climate action, digital cooperation, trade and investment, skills development and labour, and regional and international peace and security.

The head of state is also scheduled to participate in a CEO’s Forum, where he will engage with top German business leaders from companies such as Mercedes Benz, YouTube, and AIDA Cruises, to strengthen trade and investment ties.

The President will also seek employment opportunities for the youth as well as enhanced educational and vocational opportunities.

“Germany will waive the requirement for a labour market test for Kenyans prior to employment. Germany will issue long-stay visas for eligible Kenyans pursuing studies or vocational training. Upon completion, Kenyan students and apprentices may extend their stay to gain professional experience and potentially secure employment in Germany,” said Mohamed.