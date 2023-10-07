President Dr William Ruto will on Sunday 8th launch the construction of the Mabera affordable Housing project in Kuria West constituency as he continues with his tour of the region.

The project will see the construction of 200 units under the Constituency Affordable Housing program.

The Government has provided the parcel of land measuring 2.5 acres where the housing units will be constructed in two phases.

The State Department for Housing and Urban Development has partnered with Top Choice Surveillance Ltd as the project developer.

The project which commences immediately will take 12 Months, to complete ans is therefore earmarked for completion in October 2024 .

There will be 40 one bedroom units, 100 two bedroom units and 60 three bedroom units in the project.

The affordable housing unites in Mabera in Kuria West Constituency will create approximately 100 jobs directly and 600 jobs indirectly to the youth and women in construction from the region.