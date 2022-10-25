President Ruto to launch social housing project in Kibera

President William Ruto on Tuesday is expected to launch the Soweto East Zone B Social Housing Programme in Kibera, Kibra Constituency.

The Head of State will be accompanied by officials from the State department of housing and urban development during the launch.

Speaking during the launch of 734 apartments targeting ordinary Kenyans in Ongata Rongai, the President said that more than 200,000 houses earmarked for low-income earners will be constructed every year.

He noted that the housing projects will create at least two million jobs in the country.

This, according to the President, will help address the unemployment crisis facing the youth, in addition to providing proper shelter for everyone.

President Ruto noted that the Government identifies affordable housing as a priority “because it will make even Mama Mboga and boda boda own a house in Nairobi”.

He added that his administration will work with counties to ensure most Kenyans benefit.