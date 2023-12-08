President Ruto to preside over NYS graduation in Gilgil

President William Ruto is this morning scheduled to preside over the pass out parade of over 10,000 graduates at the NYS paramilitary academy in Gilgil.

The graduates comprise of 6,861males, 3,660 and 47 persons with disabilities who are part of the team recruited in May this year. The recruits, drawn from all sub-counties across the country, have been undergoing 6 months of paramilitary training.

During the event, the NYS Reengineering Programme, under the ministry of public service, performance and delivery management will be put into action.

Under the programme, NYS will be fully commercialized with NYS training being a mandatory requirement for all government employees. Under the arrangement, disciplined forces will have a mandatory requirement to recruit a select percentage from the NYS graduates pool among other reforms.

Memorandums of understanding between NYS and various government agencies will also be signed during the ceremony.

The National Youth Service (NYS) is a state corporation established by the NYS Act, of 2018 mandated to transform, develop skills and empower Kenyan youth to develop disciplined, hardworking and patriotic citizens through Paramilitary Training, National Service as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training programmes for national development.