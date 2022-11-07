President Ruto to push Africa’s agenda on Climate Change at COP27

President William Ruto is set to address the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

The President, who is also the Chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change will deliver two statements, one for Kenya and another on behalf of Africa.

“President Ruto to deliver statement on behalf the African Group and Kenya at the 27th UN Climate Change conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Time: 1535-1555 hrs (1635-1655 hrs EAT),” said Statehouse Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed

The President will advocate for the implementation of the Paris Agreement adopted by 196 Parties at COP21 in 2015 that undertakes to combat climate change and adapt to its effects.

The Summit, which brings together more than 130 Heads of State from around the globe, comes at a time when Africa is facing weather extremes coupled with energy and food crises. Kenya is also experiencing the worst drought in 40 years as a result of the effects of climate change.

Earlier, the head of state met President Paul Kagame of Rwanda ahead of the climate change conference.

The two leaders discussed the continued positive and fruitful bilateral relationship between Kenya and Rwanda especially on economic, education and security sectors.

Environment CS Soipan Tuya, Energy CS Davis Chirchir and Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua are part of the delegation accompanying the President.

Council of Governors (CoG) Chairperson Anne Waiguru and Embu Governor Cecile Mbarire are also part of the delegation.

Environment CS Soipan Tuya at #COP27 in Egypt PHOTO: Courtesy

