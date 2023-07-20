President Ruto to tour Nairobi, Isiolo and Meru Counties

President William Ruto is scheduled tour Nairobi, Isiolo and Meru Counties amidst three-day countrywide protests led by the opposition.

The President will begin his day by opening the Trade Development Bank Board Governors Annual General Meeting in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

Ruto will proceed to Commission Isiolo Town roads in Isiolo North Constituency. The President will also lead the issuance of title deeds in Isiolo County.

His final stop will be at Buuri Constituency in Meru County, where he will issue title deeds at the ACC’s Office at Ruiri Rwarera.