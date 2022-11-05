President Ruto to travel to Egypt for COP27 conference

President William Ruto will fly out of the country to Egypt Sunday to attend the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The head of state will lead the Kenyan delegation to attend the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP 27) in the city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

In a statement issued by State House spokesperson, Hussein Mohamed, President Ruto will address the convention as the Chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change on behalf of African states.

Hussein further, noted that President Ruto would elaborate on the effects of climate change in Africa amid the current drought facing parts of Kenya and the continent.

“The President is expected to rally the globe towards a more ambitious climate action, seeking implementation and honoring of commitments made over the past 30 years by countries with the greatest responsibilities for accumulating greenhouse gases causing global warming. He will also be outlining Kenya’s policies and strategies to tap into the global carbon market” said Hussein.

In addition, the President is expected to remind world leaders of the obligations made by the main accumulators of greenhouse gases.

Climate change mitigation and adaptation is at the front and centre of President Ruto’s development agenda, having described it as “a phenomenon complicating the roadmap towards socio-economic transformation and achievement of sustainable development goals in Kenya and Africa.”

Among other interventions, including securing and protecting public forests, the President has already announced an ambitious reforestation program to grow at least 15 billion trees in the next 10 years to ensure Kenya attains 30% tree cover by 2032.

The conference commenced on November 1 and is expected to run till November 18

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...